Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Short Interest Update

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,800 shares, a decrease of 69.3% from the April 30th total of 732,100 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aclarion Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of ACON traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.30. 46,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,542. Aclarion has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aclarion stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Aclarion at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclarion Company Profile

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

