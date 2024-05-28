Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATNM. Stephens started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATNM

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 62,459 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after buying an additional 82,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $253.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.08.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.