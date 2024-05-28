Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.60.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ATNM. Stephens started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATNM
Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $253.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.08.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Actinium Pharmaceuticals
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.