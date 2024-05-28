Acumen Capital Raises Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$13.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Acumen Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price target on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.75.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CMG
Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 1.8 %
Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total value of C$122,500.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$210,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total transaction of C$122,500.00. Insiders have sold 206,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,920 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
See Also
