Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Short Interest Down 91.2% in May

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the April 30th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Adbri Stock Performance

ADBCF stock remained flat at $2.05 on Tuesday. Adbri has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91.

About Adbri

Adbri Limited manufactures and distributes construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

