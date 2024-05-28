Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Short Interest Down 91.2% in May

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the April 30th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Adbri Stock Performance
ADBCF stock remained flat at $2.05 on Tuesday. Adbri has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91.
About Adbri
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adbri
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Adbri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adbri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.