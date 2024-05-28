Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,564 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $474.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,881. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $410.70 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $212.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

