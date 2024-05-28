Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $7.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $475.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,085,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,088. The company has a market capitalization of $212.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.55. Adobe has a 1-year low of $374.09 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

