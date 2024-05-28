AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Director Luis Dussan Sells 50,000 Shares

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) Director Luis Dussan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,605.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Luis Dussan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AEye alerts:

On Monday, May 20th, Luis Dussan sold 105,076 shares of AEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $253,233.16.

On Friday, May 17th, Luis Dussan sold 55,043 shares of AEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $143,662.23.

AEye Stock Up 10.3 %

LIDR stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.84. 25,140,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,360. The company has a market cap of $25.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. AEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AEye

AEye ( NASDAQ:LIDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. AEye had a negative net margin of 8,382.08% and a negative return on equity of 117.42%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AEye stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 1.36% of AEye at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEye Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.