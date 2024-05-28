Agenus’ (AGEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Agenus from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Agenus alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Agenus

Agenus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.25. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $28.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. Research analysts predict that Agenus will post -9.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agenus by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agenus by 16.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agenus by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agenus by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 269,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agenus by 8.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 283,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

(Get Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.