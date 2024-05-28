agilon health (NYSE:AGL) PT Raised to $6.50 at Truist Financial

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $6.40 to $6.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGL. TD Cowen cut agilon health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

NYSE AGL opened at $6.09 on Friday. agilon health has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. Research analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in agilon health by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in agilon health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in agilon health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in agilon health by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in agilon health by 1,439.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

