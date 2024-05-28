AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in May

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AGL Energy Stock Performance
AGL Energy stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.89. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822. AGL Energy has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04.
About AGL Energy
