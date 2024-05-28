Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 472.7% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Akari Therapeutics worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.83. 3,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,520. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

