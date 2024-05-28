Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) to Issue $0.45 Dividend

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4535 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJB opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26.
Insider Activity
In other Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,479 shares of company stock valued at $45,947,856 over the last ninety days.
About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044
The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
