Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) to Issue $0.45 Dividend

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4535 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJB opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26.

Get Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,479 shares of company stock valued at $45,947,856 over the last ninety days.

About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.