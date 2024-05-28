Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.00

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05), with a volume of 570016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.78 ($0.05).

Allergy Therapeutics Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The firm has a market cap of £186.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.54.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

