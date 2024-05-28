Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALL. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.59.

NYSE:ALL opened at $164.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.92. Allstate has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

