Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,425,045 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

