AMERCO (UHALB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th.

AMERCO Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UHALB opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion and a PE ratio of 18.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.61. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $68.29.

AMERCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. AMERCO’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

