Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s current price.

AEE has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

Get Ameren alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameren

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.22. The company had a trading volume of 475,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,097. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day moving average of $73.04. Ameren has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $88.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,900 shares of company stock valued at $931,350. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 22.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 4.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ameren by 11.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.