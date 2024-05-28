American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 1.0 %
AEO stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $26.44.
American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.
Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters
In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $652,010.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,416.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $652,010.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,416.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,938 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.
