American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 1.0 %

AEO stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $652,010.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,416.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $652,010.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,416.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,938 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

