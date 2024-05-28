American Environmental Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Short Interest Down 87.5% in May

American Environmental Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American Environmental Partners Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AEPT remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,557. American Environmental Partners has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.
American Environmental Partners Company Profile
