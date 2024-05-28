American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEL

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AEL stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.78. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 5,296.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,669,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,328 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,649,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,012,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,560,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1,385.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 513,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,527,000 after acquiring an additional 478,634 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.