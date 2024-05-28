American Superconductor (AMSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Superconductor Stock Up 6.3 %

American Superconductor stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.68 million, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.97.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.