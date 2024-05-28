American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $453.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.43%. On average, analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1,230.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

