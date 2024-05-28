AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Update

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AmeriCann Price Performance

AmeriCann stock remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,121. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. AmeriCann has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.42.

About AmeriCann

AmeriCann, Inc designs, develops, leases, and operates cannabis cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in the United States. The company engages in the product manufacturing and greenhouse cultivation facilities for licensed cannabis business. Its flagship project is the Massachusetts Cannabis Center that is developed on a 52-acre parcel of land located in Freetown, southeastern Massachusetts.

