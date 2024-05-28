Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.65.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $305.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,806. The firm has a market cap of $164.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.99. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

