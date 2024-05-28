Analysts Set Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Price Target at $29.90

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNC stock opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

