Analysts Set Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Price Target at $17.73

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $270,544.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,581.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Macy’s stock opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 672.67 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,300.00%.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

