Analysts Set Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Target Price at $10.74

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.74.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NU. TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get NU alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU

NU Stock Up 1.4 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NU by 1,232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. NU has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $12.49.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NU will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NU

(Get Free Report

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.