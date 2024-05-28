Analysts Set Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Target Price at $10.74

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.74.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NU. TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
NU opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. NU has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $12.49.
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NU will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
