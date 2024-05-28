Analysts Set Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target at $17.80

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Upwork alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UPWK

Insider Activity at Upwork

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

In other Upwork news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $37,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,616 shares in the company, valued at $384,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,385 shares of company stock worth $2,389,910. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Upwork by 193.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. Upwork has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Upwork will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.