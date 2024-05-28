Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PLRX) in the last few weeks:
- 5/15/2024 – Pliant Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/7/2024 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2024 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2024 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2024 – Pliant Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/7/2024 – Pliant Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/10/2024 – Pliant Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.
Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance
PLRX traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $12.79. 113,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 16.12 and a quick ratio of 16.12. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37.
Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.
