Analyzing BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) and Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) and BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Therapeutics and BriaCell Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics $9.99 million 46.67 -$119.76 million ($1.84) -2.22 BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.68 million ($3.84) -0.38

BriaCell Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Therapeutics. Applied Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BriaCell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 BriaCell Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Applied Therapeutics and BriaCell Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Applied Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 169.61%. Given Applied Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Applied Therapeutics is more favorable than BriaCell Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Applied Therapeutics has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BriaCell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Therapeutics and BriaCell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics N/A -1,497.37% -176.54% BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -786.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.3% of Applied Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Applied Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Applied Therapeutics beats BriaCell Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG. It also develops AT-001 (also called caficrestat) that is in phase 3 clinical trials to treat diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as for the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment diabetic retinopathy. The company has exclusive license and supply agreement with Mercury Pharma Group Limited to commercialize drug products containing AT-007. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT. The company was founded by Charles L. Wiseman and Isaac B. Maresky on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

