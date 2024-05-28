Analyzing Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) & Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) and Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Metropolitan Bank and Metro Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metropolitan Bank 0 0 4 0 3.00 Metro Bank 1 0 0 0 1.00

Metropolitan Bank currently has a consensus price target of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.03%. Given Metropolitan Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Metropolitan Bank is more favorable than Metro Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

79.8% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and Metro Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank $403.31 million 1.21 $76.90 million $6.08 7.15 Metro Bank $845.12 million 0.28 -$89.92 million N/A N/A

Metropolitan Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Metro Bank.

Risk & Volatility

Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro Bank has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and Metro Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank 15.82% 10.57% 0.99% Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats Metro Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers checking, savings, term deposit, money market, demand deposit, and other interest-bearing transaction accounts. It also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans; acquisition and renovation loans; loans to refinance or return borrower equity; loans on owner-occupied properties; working capital lines of credit; trade finance and letters of credit; and term loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit cards. The company was formerly known as Metbank Holding Corp. and changed its name to Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. in January 2007. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services. The company also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, such as business and community instant access deposit, business notice, client premium and fixed term deposit, and business and community fixed term deposit accounts; insurance products; and business and commercial loans and overdrafts, asset and invoice financing, bounce back loans, business credit cards, and recovery loan schemes. In addition, it offers private banking products and services, such as private bank, savings, foreign currency, and money management accounts; mortgages; credit cards; and partnership loans. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

