Analyzing Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:MYTEF) and Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) and Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:MYTEF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Anterix and Telekom Malaysia Berhad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Anterix alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anterix 447.16% -17.22% -10.54% Telekom Malaysia Berhad N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Anterix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Telekom Malaysia Berhad shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.7% of Anterix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anterix $1.92 million 312.24 -$16.32 million $0.84 38.54 Telekom Malaysia Berhad N/A N/A N/A $0.27 3.99

This table compares Anterix and Telekom Malaysia Berhad’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Telekom Malaysia Berhad has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anterix. Telekom Malaysia Berhad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anterix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Anterix and Telekom Malaysia Berhad, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anterix 0 1 1 0 2.50 Telekom Malaysia Berhad 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anterix currently has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.18%. Given Anterix’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Anterix is more favorable than Telekom Malaysia Berhad.

Summary

Anterix beats Telekom Malaysia Berhad on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anterix

(Get Free Report)

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless, Inc. and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

About Telekom Malaysia Berhad

(Get Free Report)

Telekom Malaysia Berhad engages in the establishment, maintenance, and provision of telecommunications and related services in Malaysia and internationally. The company offers fixed telephony and broadband, mobility, Wi-Fi, content, cloud, data centre, cybersecurity, Internet of Things, and smart services. It also provides network connectivity and bandwidth; project management; provision of fiber optic transmission network; managed network, and value-added telecommunication and information technology; and information and communications technology (ICT) and cloud consumption services. In addition, the company engages in the provision of research and development activities in the areas of communications, hi-tech applications, and products and services in related business; and property development activities. Further, it provides network infrastructure facilities and services; last mile services for fixed and wireless consisting of broadband, messaging, and voice; provision of digital solution; managing and administering a multimedia university; and network system integration and centric; and fleet management services, as well as training and related services. Additionally, the company engages in the international telecommunications; and provision of ICT system security and smart building services, including smart tenant services for building owners, operators, residents, and visitors. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.