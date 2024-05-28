Angelique Strong Marks Sells 2,846 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $52,651.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cars.com Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of CARS stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $19.33. 532,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,944. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 25.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after buying an additional 430,654 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 6.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 273,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

