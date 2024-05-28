Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 354,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 66,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,349,000 after buying an additional 26,355 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth $629,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.43.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $280.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,567. The company has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.85.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

