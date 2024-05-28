Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.38 and last traded at $29.38. 247,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 499,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

Several research firms recently commented on APPN. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Appian had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 204.82%. The business had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Appian by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 16.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 10.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

