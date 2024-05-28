Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $275.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Apple from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $196.00 target price (up from $189.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.44.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $189.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.22 and its 200 day moving average is $183.10. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,270 shares of company stock worth $64,605,696 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Apple by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,307,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $829,240,000 after purchasing an additional 279,311 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 37,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 808,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $155,701,000 after purchasing an additional 112,980 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

