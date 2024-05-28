Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the April 30th total of 268,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 876,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,235,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 10.72% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Aptevo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. 51,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,472. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $80.96.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

