Apu Apustaja (APU) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Apu Apustaja has a market cap of $262.81 million and approximately $7.00 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apu Apustaja token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Apu Apustaja Token Profile

Apu Apustaja’s genesis date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,270,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,892,270,705 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.club.

Apu Apustaja Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,270,703.0493 with 314,246,524,834.8212 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00079717 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $10,602,029.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.club/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apu Apustaja should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apu Apustaja using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

