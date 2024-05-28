Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Up 0.1%

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.52 and last traded at $13.38. 631,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,633,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.83%.

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,612,000 after purchasing an additional 235,364 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,490,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,245,000 after buying an additional 485,422 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,020,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,671,000 after buying an additional 96,367 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,954,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,667,000 after buying an additional 100,371 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,337,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,724,000 after acquiring an additional 78,154 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.