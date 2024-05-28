Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income ETF (VWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VWI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VWI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $27.39.

Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income ETF Company Profile

The Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income Fund (VWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income index. The fund is a passively managed ETF that tracks an index of US equity securities and bond ETFs. The asset allocation fund uses an optimizer to maximize income and minimize volatility.

