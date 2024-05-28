Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income ETF (VWI) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on May 30th

Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VWI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.
Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VWI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232. Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48.
About Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income ETF
