Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,457,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,232 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27,778.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,009,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,577 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,026,000 after purchasing an additional 683,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 171,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 513,903 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADM traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ADM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

