Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARDX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.81.

Ardelyx Price Performance

ARDX opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.53. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

In other news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,374.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,293.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $52,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,186.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $1,832,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,293.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,955 shares of company stock worth $3,110,745 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after buying an additional 365,809 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after buying an additional 4,110,494 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ardelyx by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,012,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ardelyx by 68.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,913,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at about $9,384,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

