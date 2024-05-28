Ardor (ARDR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.01 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Ardor has a total market cap of $101.42 million and $11.01 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00054424 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00017792 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00012469 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007613 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

