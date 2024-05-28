Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.15.

Several research analysts have commented on ARES shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Ares Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Up 0.9 %

ARES opened at $146.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.32 and a 200-day moving average of $126.28. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $82.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $9,917,567.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,833,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $9,917,567.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,833,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 38,915 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $5,154,680.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 96,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,727,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,488,844 shares of company stock valued at $200,239,222 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth $27,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.