Argan (NYSE:AGX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 33,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 77,189 shares.The stock last traded at $70.24 and had previously closed at $70.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGX shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Argan from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Argan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Argan Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $910.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.71.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. Argan had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Argan’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Argan’s payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $166,833.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,608 shares in the company, valued at $470,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Argan news, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $166,833.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,608 shares in the company, valued at $470,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $899,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,606 shares of company stock worth $2,394,182. Corporate insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Argan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Argan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,701,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Argan by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Argan by 2.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Argan by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Argan by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

