Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.36

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 526155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Arhaus by 647.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

