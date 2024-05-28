Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock Price Up 7%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.28 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 385,969 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,019,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 7.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.44 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 42,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $462,506.17. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 661,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,260,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 42,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $462,506.17. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 661,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,260,801.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 99,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $1,082,485.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 720,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,878,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,386 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,179 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 82,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 50,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

