ARPA (ARPA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.89 Million

ARPA (ARPA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. During the last week, ARPA has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One ARPA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. ARPA has a total market cap of $90.63 million and $9.89 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,242,888,889 tokens. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,242,888,889 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.07114152 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $6,455,449.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

