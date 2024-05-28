ARPA Hits One Day Trading Volume of $33.23 Million (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last week, ARPA has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ARPA token can now be purchased for $0.0760 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARPA has a total market capitalization of $94.44 million and $33.23 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,242,888,889 tokens. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,242,888,889 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.07156067 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $11,635,378.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

